(Shenandoah) -- Chocolate lovers will be able to get their fill of sweets in Shenandoah next week.
The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association hosts their annual Shenandoah Chocolate Walk on February 10th, featuring several local businesses. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Thursday, SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says the day-long event, which began in 2014, will involve area businesses giving out entry forms for prizes and plenty of chocolates. She says the night will be capped off with a prize giveaway totaling nearly $1,000 in value.
"They stop at the designated participating stores that have the entry forms, shop of course, and the merchant may give you two entry forms if you make a purchase," Warner said. "So you take the entry form after you've shopped all day, The Sanctuary Restaurant is where our drawing party is going to happen and you bring those entry forms in, drop them into our basket, and at 6:30, we're going to start drawing."
The dinner at the sanctuary will run from 5-7 p.m. But, of course, while they're in the stores, Warner says patrons can indulge themselves with various kinds of sweets.
"A variety of chocolate, but also like cupcakes, all kinds of cookies, The Depot is going to have chocolate martinis, so you know everything you could imagine," Warner said. "Hot chocolate, hot chocolate bombs, you know we've had the variety over the years. Some of the places really do a big spread. I know the Shenandoah Inn and Suites always does a big display."
Warner says there will also be an extra prize for some of the first participants that make their way to The Sanctuary that evening.
"When you get to The Sanctuary, we're giving away etched wine glasses that have our 'Chocolate Walk' logo on it, and those are free for people to take home, but we do have a limit of 60 on those," Warner explained. "So it'll be first come, first serve to get the wine glass, and The Sanctuary will also be doing wine tasting there."
Warner adds SCIA will also be giving away $500 in Chamber Bucks with two $100 winners and a $300 winner.
Entry prizes can be picked up from the Depot Restaurant, Paper Trail, CBS Hardware, Hansen Jewelers, Angel Care Home Health, Kriegler Office Equipment, Shenandoah Inn and Suites, Shenandoah Floral, County Line Design Shenandoah Nutrition, Heavenly Baker, Hineline Home Furnishings, and The Sanctuary Restaurant. You can hear the full interview with Shelly Warner below.