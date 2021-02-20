(Shenandoah) – Planning is underway for a major celebration of Shenandoah’s 150th birthday.
Shenandoah’s Chamber and Industry Association is holding the first community planning meeting for the city’s 150th anniversary celebration March 2nd at 5:30 p.m. at the Delmonico Room of the Shenandoah Historical Museum Building at 100 South Maple Street. The celebration takes place during Shenfest September 25th. This year’s Shenfest theme is “Shenandoah 150 – Generations.”
SCIA officials say a brainstorming session will be conducted to hear ideas of activities from the community. Plans call for forming a steering committee to organize events. Clubs and organizations, museum boards, city government, business owners, school administration and citizens are encouraged to attend.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks during the meeting. Social distancing will be in effect.