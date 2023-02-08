(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association is staging its annual Shenandoah Chocolate Walk Thursday.
The event will take place throughout the day Thursday and will feature several Shenandoah stores and businesses, according to event director Shelly Warner.
“As you go through the stores, you will be able to sample lots of chocolate of all varieties,” Warner said. “I know that last year The Depot had chocolate martinis, so you can do that for lunch. There’s a variety of different things. Some go all out, some just have a few chocolate kisses, but it’s all good.”
As patrons visit the businesses, they’re encouraged to pick up entry forms for Thursday evening’s prize drawing at The Sanctuary, which will feature a slew of prizes for attendees.
“There are well over 50-60 prizes for everybody, so it’s not like just one or two people are gonna win,” Warner said. “There’s a lot of things. Everything from merchandise to lots of gift cards and gift certificates. Some unique things.”
During the prize drawing, there will be free giveaways and food available for people who participate.
“There’s free appetizers there and you can do wine sampling,” Warner said. “This year, instead of giving away wine glasses with the logo on it for the chocolate walk, this year we’re doing mugs and you can sample lots of things in there too. We’ll do hot chocolate or something spiked or wine, whichever works. So, everybody who comes gets one of those.”
The Sanctuary hosts the Shenandoah Chocolate Walk drawing party from 5-7 P.M. Thursday. Participants must be present to win prizes. For more information, contact SCIA at 712-246-2455.
Click below to hear the full interview with Warner from the KMA Morning Show.