(Ames) -- You could call it the Holy Grail of prehistoric predator fossils--and it was found in Page County.
Dave Easterla, distinguished university professor emeritus at Northwest Missouri State University, and Matthew Hill, associate professor of archeology at Iowa State University, announce recent findings associated with the discovery of a sabertooth cat skull in Page County. Hill says the skull was found in an area along the East Nishnabotna River in 2017. He says it's the first evidence of a sabertooth cat in Iowa.
"It's a very big deal," said Hill. "Large predators like the sabertooth cat, outside of southern California, they're extremely rare, and there's probably only about 70 of these specimens across the country."
Officials say the well-preserved skull offers clues about the iconic Ice Age species before its extinction roughly 12-13,000 years ago. Based on a similar skull found in the Racho La Brea tar pits found in Los Angeles, Hill says it's believed the skull was that of a subadult male cat.
"As a subadult male, it was already larger that the same animal in southern California," he said. "We estimate that it was 2-to-3 years old, and it weighed 250 kilograms when it died."
Hill and Easterla used radiocarbon dating to determine the cat died at the end of the Ice Age up to 13,600 years ago. The findings are newly published in the Quarterly Science Review. Audio for this story is courtesy of ISU Newsservice.