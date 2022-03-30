(KMAland) -- Grand opening events are soon approaching for two new drive-thru coffee locations in southwest Iowa.
Scooter's Coffee -- headquartered in Omaha -- is planning grand opening events Friday at Clarinda and April 8th in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah and Clarinda locations, along with a new location in Red Oak, are part of an expansion by the company into smaller communities in the Midwest. Scooter's was founded by Don and Linda Eckles, who owned and operated small businesses in southwest Iowa -- including Red Oak and Clarinda. Don Eckles says he and his wife opened their first location in Bellevue in 1998 after seeing drive-thru coffee huts in California.
"We felt like if we're going to compete in the coffee world, we had to do something different," said Eckles. "We decided it's going to be high-quality coffee, it's going to be drive-thru focused and we're going to focus on the speed and the customer relationships."
From their first location, the company has grown to over 400 locations in 23 states. Eckles says the company was founded on the principles of fast, friendly service and good quality coffee that they source from Central America.
"We don't buy just on the open market, we don't just go out and buy coffee," said Eckles. "We know our farmers. We go to Costa Rica. We go to Guatemala. We go to Honduras. We develop relationships with the farmers there. We pay them actually cost plus a guaranteed profit, so whether coffee prices are high or coffee prices are low, our farmers are able to make a profit and support their family."
2022 represents a big year of growth for Scooter's, with plans to expand into seven new states with franchises. Eckles says the company has had success bringing drive-thru coffee to smaller communities.
"I've always wondered how coffee would go in small towns," said Eckles. "You keep going down and down and down in size, what's the population base? Small towns have been really good for us. We're now in pretty much every small town in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota. We're either open or about to open in every small town of 4,000 or 5,000 or larger. It's been really good for us, and we're excited about it. It's been a nice proposition."
The new Clarinda location is at 1202 South 16th Street, while Shenandoah's store is at 406 South Fremont Street. During the grand opening events, the first 100 customers will receive free $5 gift cards with a purchase of $10 or more. Customers will also receive 50 bonus "smiles" when they pay with the Scooter's Coffee mobile app. For more information on store locations or menus, visit Scooterscoffee.com. Eckles was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.