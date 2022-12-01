(Glenwood) -- For the second time this year, Mills County has a new public health administrator.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the selection of Kiernan Scott to fill the vacancy left by Lorie Ann Gentry's termination back in September. Gentry had succeeded Julie Lynes, who retired as the county's public health administrator in May. County Public Health Nurse Lorri Greiner has been serving as the county's interim public health administrator. Greiner tells KMA News Scott was selected from four other applicants for the position.
"Kiernan has experience in the nonprofit world," said Greiner. "She also has experience in administering a large budget--so, we're excited about those two things. She also has experience in being in charge of an office, and being in charge of people."
Scott's tenure begins Monday. Greiner hopes Scott brings some stability to the public health department.
"I just think that when she comes in," she said, "she'll be able to be kind of a settling factor for our office. We've kind of been in turmoil for several months, and it's time to settle in and have all of us do what we're supposed to do."
Supervisor Richard Crouch serves as the board of supervisor's liaison to the county's board of health. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Crouch says searing for a new administrator took a long process.
"It seemed like for a while, we couldn't get anyone interested," said Crouch. "Then, all of a sudden, there was this whole handful of four people that just showed up out of nowhere. I did happen to talk to two of the people to convince them to fill out their application. We did have four very good people interview."
Crouch says he's pleased with the board of health for their work in filling the vacancy, as well as Scott for her commitment in taking the job.