(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are once again searching for a new public health administrator.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of County Public Health Administrator Kiernan Scott. Scott, who was selected for the role in December last year, had filled the vacancy left by Lorie Ann Gentry's departure in September. Gentry had succeeded Julie Lynes, who retired back in May 2022. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News that Scott intends to take a job in Nebraska. He adds that Scott has served well in the role, and they appreciate her time as the county's public health administrator.
"She's been a great leader and put a lot of things together for us and the group down there (at public health) really likes her," said Crouch. "She was just a good leader and we saw that when we looked through and read her resume several months ago."
Crouch, who is also the supervisor's liaison to the county board of health, says the plan is to have a board of health meeting Tuesday night to put together details on the plan moving forward. But, as of now, he says the hope is to look in-house first.
"We'll open it up again and if we can do it in-house, we'll do it in-house and if not we'll go out to the public once again and ask for applications and then move forward from there," he said.
This will also be the third hiring process for the position in under a year and a half. While it is challenging to have a consistent turnover, Crouch adds the county at least has a framework in place for the hiring process.
"I've often wondered what our jinx is and why we can't keep a (public health) administrator but (Scott) had no problem with what she had been doing and she's been a joy to be around and work with," Crouch emphasized. "I've always told anybody that comes to the county that if you get a chance to move on and better yourself in life--don't let us be in your way."
Recently, Montgomery and Page counties' health boards approved an agreement to share the services of Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson. While they have not looked at sharing specifically, Crouch says they are considering all their options following the Iowa Department of Public Health and Human Services condensing.
"We're going to look at all options, I can tell you that, because we don't know where our department of human services and public health is going to end up," said Crouch. "The state really hasn't come to us and told us how this is suppose to work. We're still waiting to see how it's going to fall together."
Scott's last day as public health administrator will be July 20th. In other business, the board also held public hearings and approved the first readings of ordinances amending Chapter 27 and Chapter 24 of the county's zoning ordinances.