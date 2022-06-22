(Sidney) -- Seal work is slated for a Fremont County secondary road starting Monday.
Engineer Assistant Robbie Kromminga with the Fremont County Engineer's Office tells KMA News HMA scrub seal work is set to begin Monday around 8 a.m. on J-18, weather permitting. The work will run from Highway 275 east to County Road L-68 on the east side of Randolph.
Kromminga says a pilot car will be provided along the majority of the project, but those wishing to avoid long wait times are advised to find an alternate route. Barring an rain delays, Kromminga says the project should be wrapped by Tuesday at the latest. Any questions should be directed to the Fremont County Engineer's Office at 712-374-2613.