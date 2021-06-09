(Shenandoah) -- Food insecurity has been magnified throughout the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Shenandoah Community School District is helping combat this issue throughout the summer.
Shenandoah Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, on a first come, first serve basis, at several sites throughout KMAland. Kristen Edwards was a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program on Wednesday morning and shared about the event.
“It’s free to anybody 18 and under, it includes state reimbursable breakfast and lunch in each meal. It’s good to get out and get your kids out to walk and go get a lunch for the day,” Edwards said.
Several sites will serve as pickup locations. The program started back on May 24th and will continue until August 13th. The locations and times are as follows.
Logan Administration Building 11:00 AM-11:15 AM
Nicholson Park 11:20 AM-11:35 AM
Gottsch Park 11:45 AM-12:00 PM
Mayridge Drive 12:05 PM-12:20 PM
Priest Park 11:00 AM-11:15 AM
Sack N Save 11:20 AM-11:35 AM
Iowa Western Community College 11:45 AM-12:00 PM
Valley View 12:05 PM-12:20 PM
Sportsman Park 12:30 PM-12:45 PM
Farragut School/Apartment Building 11:00 AM-11:20 AM
Northboro Park 11:50 AM-12:05 PM
Shenandoah K8 10:45 AM-11:15 AM June 7-August 13
Shenandoah High School 9:00 AM-11:15 AM June 7-August 13
Edwards shared what food is included in the meals.
“For breakfast we have cereal to cini minis, bagels, egg and cheese sandwiches, pancake on a stick, all general things that the kids get throughout the year as long as it’s cooked already. Fruit and milk for breakfast along with the main entree and then for lunch we do several things,” Edwards said. “We’ve done nachos, we’ve done chicken patties, ribs, turkey sandwiches, wraps, things the kids are used to during the school year and then they’ll have a fruit and veggie with that as well.”
Staff and volunteers from the district will deliver on Mondays and Wednesdays to all the locations listed above. If you are in need of a meal and are not able to make it to one of the locations listed above, please contact Kristin Edwards at (712)246-3773 or email edwardsk@shenandoah.k12.ia.us to make arrangements. Edwards shared the importance of this program this year because of food insecurity.
“It is at an all time high and I just think it is very important that we keep supplying our kids to make sure that they are getting the nutrition they need throughout the summer when they are not able to be at the school,” Edwards said.
To hear the full interview with Kristin Edwards click below.