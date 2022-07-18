(Clarinda) -- The 2022 construction season is in full gear for the Page County Engineer's Office.
Three projects line the agenda for the department this week, including seal coat work along a portion of T Avenue beginning Monday morning around 9 a.m. County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News a contractor crew from Blacktop Service, Inc. out of Humboldt will be performing the seal work along the stretch of road south of Clarinda.
"They're going to be putting a single seal coat lift on T Avenue from 220th there south of Brown's (Parts) where the HMA pavement quits and on south to 265th Street and then turn west to the Shambaugh bridge," said King.
King says crews will work back from 265th Street towards Clarinda in the other traffic lane. While the road will remain open, he adds flaggers and pilot cars will control traffic, creating delays. He advises residents to avoid the stretch of road during the seal coat work if possible.
He adds similar work is planned for 230th Street, or Page Center Road, between U.S. Highway 71 and Maple Avenue -- which, like most of the scheduled projects, is maintenance work.
"We did cement treated base stabilization work and a double chip-seal in 2017 and 2018," said King. "This is a follow up project to that to keep the surface in good shape."
Additionally, a priming phase for double chip-seal work is scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon on D Avenue from J-14 north to 110th Street. However, King says during the priming work, the stretch of road will be closed to traffic.
"You don't want to drive on something that's been primed because it's oil, and we'll do both sides at that time and close that part of the road," said King. "So residents along that road will have to figure out how to stay where they are for a few hours, or leave a vehicle where they can access and get on to the normal open roads."
King anticipates the work on T Avenue to be completed Monday, while other projects will wrap up, weather permitting, by late this week or early next week.
"The contractor has stockpiles of rock pre-delivered so it won't take so long to bring the aggregate to the projects," said King. "That's generally the governing factor is 'how quickly you can move aggregate on to the surface.' So they've got stuff within several miles of the end of the project staged ahead of time."
For those who can't avoid the roads during work or immediately after, King urges caution and patience for motorists. Any questions on the projects should be directed to the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.