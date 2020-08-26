(Sidney) -- Officials in Sidney say summer street improvements are wrapping up in the community.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Sidney City Council heard an update on a sealcoat project in town. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News crews have finished placing oil and aggregate on selected roads in town.
"Fortunately, we were able to find room in our budget to do an extensive project through town, improving specifically East Street, which was a particular concern and also some others," said Johnson.
Johnson says the city hopes the sealcoat work will extend the life of some of its streets.
"This doesn't fix the roads with major problems, but what it does is extend the life of the roads that are starting to see some, starting to see some uneven surfaces," said Johnson. "We like to get out in front of those to make sure that we have the ability to fix those roads that are going to have some major fixes later on."
Johnson says the contractor will be coming through the city in the next few weeks to clean-up any remaining gravel left on roads through the project.
"They will be coming through in the next couple weeks to pick up the remaining aggregate, because there is a lot of leftover gravel," said Johnson. "I know some residents are concerned that maybe that gravel could get in their yard. It also doesn't look as good. But, rest assured, that the company will come through and pick up a lot of that leftover gravel to make it look good. We were excited to have the ability to fix some of these roads and extend the life."
Johnson says the work is a predecessor to a larger street improvement project that will need to be done in the near future.
"What we decided to do as a council was to get the sealcoat project done to head some of the other roads off at the pass and try to get ahead of some of the long-term construction, because we've delayed maintenance on some of these roads," said Johnson.
Johnson pointed to Main Street, Maple Street and Filmore Street as major thoroughfares slated for future improvements.
"What we'll have to do as a council and what we are considering doing is long-term projects," said Johnson. "We're in the midst of the expansive water project right now. But after the water project is completed, that's one of the top priorities of the council is to improve the condition and repair Main Street, Maple Street and Filmore Street, the most frequently used streets in town."
In other business, the council heard an update on the water improvement project and crafted a plan for future citywide clean-up days and yard waste clean-up days in the community. Johnson was a guest on KMA's Morning Line program Wednesday. You can hear his full interview below.