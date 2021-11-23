(Clarinda) -- It's been almost two weeks since a Clarinda woman walked out of a local shelter--and has not been seen or heard from since.
Clarinda Police are still searching for 64-year-old Cynthia Karen Miles. Miles is 5-9, 170 pounds, with blue eyes, and gray hair. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the woman last seen, and was last seen on Thursday, November 11th at around 10 p.m.
"At this point in time, we don't have any good, solid leads that we're following up on," said Miles. "Quite frankly, we don't know where Cynthia may be, or where she may have went."
Brothers says the woman left on foot, and has no vehicle. The chief says the woman's health is a concern.
"We'd like to locate her, if at all possible," he said, "just make sure she's okay. You know, we're concerned about her well being. She does suffer from some physical and mental disability--hence her missing person status."
Anyone with information concerning Miles' whereabouts should call the Page County Communications Center at 712-542-1419.