(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are using the latest technology in the continuing search for a missing person.
Seventy-two-year-old Judy Krueger of Glenwood was reported missing Saturday. Since that time, the Mills County Sheriff's Office has deployed two drones equipped with Forward Looking Infrared or FLIR numerous times since the woman's disappearance. Similar drones flown by the Cass County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Emergency Management and the Iowa State Patrol plane have used similar technology. The sheriff's office says all local and state resources are being used to search for Krueger.
Krueger is described as 5-3, 130 pounds with reddish gray hair, and suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing jeans, two-to-three shirts and a bracelet. Authorities say any community members wishing to continue to search for the woman should respect personal property boundaries, and search in pairs or teams for safety.
Anyone who spots the woman or has information on her whereabouts should contact 911.