(Creston) -- State and local officials are searching for a missing Creston resident.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Creston Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into the disappearance of 58-year-old Tim Fechter. Fechter was reported missing to law enforcement on Sunday. He was last seen early that morning at a residence in the 600 block of Birch Street. The circumstances surrounding Fechter's disappearance, along with his known medical conditions, have law enforcement actively attempting to locate him. Authorities, however, say there is no known or on-going threat to the public.
Fechter is a white male, approximately 5-11, 185 pounds, with blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on each hand and arm. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, camouflage cargo shorts, and green high tops.
Anyone with information on Fechter's whereabouts, or the details of his disappearance, should contact the Union County Law Enforcement Center at 641-782-8402 or email the Iowa Missing Persons Information Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.