(Clarinda) -- The second annual Knit for Food Knit-A-Thon is slated for February 12th.
Recently, event organizer Sunny Ellis joined the KMA Morning Show to discuss the event. Ellis says there are four charities where donations will go. Last year they shattered their fundraising goal.
“This is the second year,” Ellis said. “It was started last year by a designer named Linda Nelkin. And her initial goal was to raise $10,000 to be split between four different charities that deal with food insecurity. So it was going to World Center Kitchen, No Kid Hungry Meals on Wheels, and Feeding America. And he was aiming for $10,000, and they ended up raising over $200,000. So, we're hoping for an even bigger year this year.”
People are welcome to come and go as they please or knit from home. Those who can't attend in person can donate at GiveButter.com/knitforfood22. Ellis says these charities are on the pathway to try and end hunger.
“Food Insecurity is a big issue in America, and these four organizations reach populations that have a problem with that,” Ellis continued. “When you're hungry, it's hard to be positive about anything else, and it's really about getting the food where it needs to be where can have the most impact.”
The event is Saturday, February 12th, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Clarinda Train Depot. For more information, contact Sunny Ellis at 641-203-4695 or via email at RanWenHarp@gmail.com.
You can hear the full interview with Ellis below.