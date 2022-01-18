(Clarinda) -- The second annual seed swap event will take place on Saturday near Clarinda.
Jessa Bears, Southwest Iowa Seed Swap event organizer, joined the KMA Morning Show recently to talk about the details of this event.
“The seed swap is just a local event that we started last year,” Bears said. “There are a few of us small farmers in the area that wanted to get together. There was a seed shortage. And we thought, you know, all of us have these seeds kicking around. So, let's just get together and see if we can help each other out. And we started promoting it. We had quite a few people last year, probably 12 to 15, and we were there at the River Market. And so we decided to try it again this year and do it even earlier in the year to let everybody have a little time to plan what they want to get planted.”
Bears says last year's event went well, and this year there will be door prizes.
“It was really successful. I think we have quite a few people interested,” Bears added. “We've got donations coming in for door prizes. We're hosted there at River Market 190, and we've also have a vendor coming to sell seeds. So, if you can't find what you want there for free at the swap, you can purchase some while you're there.”
If you aren't interested in swapping seeds, don't let that stop you from attending.
“Don't feel like you're unwelcome because you do not have seeds. It's going to be a lot of fun like that,” Bears continued. “There'll be a lot of people there that can give you some advice, and I tell you what, if you get a gardener talking about gardening, you'll have to walk away we have a few options.”
The seed swap will begin at noon on Saturday at River Market 190 at 2025 190th Street northwest of Clarinda. For more information, call Jessa Bears at 712-309-1113.
You can hear the entire interview with Bears below.