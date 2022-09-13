(Creston) – The second attempt at passing a large bond issue in the Creston Community School District appears to have fallen short.
Combined results from the Union and Adams County Auditors’ Offices show 817 voting against the measure and 812 voting for a proposed $29.4 million bond, falling short of the 60% majority needed for passage. The vote was the second attempt at passing a bond issue in the district this year – a similar vote fell about 4% short of the 60% in March. Despite the result in March, Creston Superintendent Deron Stender told KMA News supporters opted for another try despite continuing economic issues such as inflation and higher gas prices.
"The community group, again, felt that regardless of the economic situation, this was the time for our community to step up and say, 'we support our children, we support our schools, we think this is best for our community,'" said Stender. "But, also, I think the legislature designed these elections to be held around the times when tax statements come out. So, that creates a flury of something you have to address, which we the district and community group have been doing."
School officials had planned to use proceeds from the bond issue, along with $15.5 million in SAVE funds and $1.1 million in PPEL dollars for the project, which would have included an addition to the existing facility housing 1st through 8th graders. The project would have also allowed for the retirement of the district's early childhood center housing pre-K and kindergarten students, thus creating a centralized campus for pre-K-through-5th graders. Also included was construction of a multipurpose facility plus performing arts and classroom facility improvements.