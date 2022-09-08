(Creston) -- Supporters are trying once again to pass a referendum for substantial facilities upgrades in the Creston School District.
Voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide on a $29.4 million bond issue--just one funding source utilized for a massive construction initiative. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Creston School Superintendent Deron Stender says the referendum is a culmination of several years of planning involving school officials and residents.
"You know, the Creston community and the Creston School Board has spent a lot of time going through and reviewing what their facility needs are, developing long-range plans," said Stender. "What's nice about the proposed project is that it's an accumulation of seven years of work, with a variety of different community groups that have looked at this, studied it, worked with two organizational firms to come up with concepts that best meet the needs of our children, the staff and community going forward, and the education it's going to provide."
One of the bond issue's key provisions is construction of an addition to the existing facility housing 1st through 8th graders. The project would allow for the retirement of the district's early childhood center housing pre-K and kindergarten students, thus creating a centralized campus for pre-K-through-5th graders.
"That allows for a centralization of services," he said, "reduces a lot of redundancy, saves a lot of costs. That's probably the primary concern I hear out the community--it;'s 'well, why are you leaving the building?' There's a lot of attachment to some things that have been existing in buildings that have been there for 50-to-60 years. We understand that. But, we also understand the need for efficiency, and making sure our students are safe."
Bond issue proceeds would also provide for construction of a multipurpose facility. Stender, however, says it's more than just a gym.
"When people think about gymnasiums, we think of ours as activity centers," said Stender, "because that's where children learn. Every child that goes through our school system will use a new multipurpose activity center. And, the central benefits to our community are all the programs that use it, from our community basketball programs to our archery programs--the non-district activities. So, that's why it's an activity center and a learning space, not just a gymnasium."
Other components include performing arts and classroom facility improvements, as well. Stender says it's essentially the same referendum that failed to receive the necessary 60% supermajority in a special election earlier this year. The bond issue received 55% of the vote in March. The superintendent, however, says the community group pushing for the bond issue's passage has grown.
"The number of people that are a part of that, they're more active, they're more engaged, they're very transparent," he said. "That's the process that I would say--and I'm very proud of the work our community members have gone through to secure signatures, get a petition to take to the school board to say 'we want this for our children, we want this for our staff, we want this for community.' And, I'm proud that our school board accepted that, and said 'yeah, we'll put that on a ballot for a special election coming up on September 13.' But, it's those people in the community that are getting out there."
School officials would also utilize $15.5 million in Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE funds, plus $1.1 million in both SAVE and physical plant and education (PPEL) dollars for the projects. Polls in the Creston district are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can hear the full interview with Deron Stender here: