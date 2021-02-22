Wesley Joe Stogdill

(Shenandoah) -- A suspect faces charges after his vehicle entered a ditch in Page County over the weekend.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Wesley Joe Stogdill was arrested Saturday for OWI 2nd offense. Stogdill was charged after the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 59, approximately a mile north of Shenandoah. Palmer says a gray 2017 Ford Edge was found in the ditch. A Shenandoah police officer had arrived prior to the sheriff's office's arrival.

Stogdill was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond. Further court proceedings are pending. Shenandoah Police assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

