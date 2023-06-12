(Shenandoah) -- Round 2 of the deliberations over proposed water and sewer rate hikes take place in Shenandoah Tuesday night.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds the second readings of proposed 1.5% increases in water rates each year over a three-year period, and a proposed 11% increase in sewer rates the first year, and 10% hikes the following two years. Council members unanimously passed the first readings at its previous meeting in late May after hearing city department heads explain the reasons for the proposed increases during a public hearing. City Water Superintendent Tim Martin cited numerous reasons--including the need to keep up with inflation.
"I spoke with my engineer Bob Veentra with Veensta and Kimm a little about this," said Martin. "He's been doing this thing for dang near 40 years, and he told me that this 1.5.% rate increase will cover about 2% inflation. I looked up the current inflation rate, and it's roughly 5%. He also said that operating costs generally increase 3% a year, and can be higher during periods of high inflation, which we are kind of in right now."
Other reasons cited by Martin: debt service from the $12 million water plant operating since 2017, eight water wells pushing 50 years of service, development of two new wells, water tower maintenance and equipment costs, among others. Martin also cited increased water treatment costs, including lime used to soften the water. City Wastewater Superintendent Tom Foutch says the proposed sewer rate hikes are necessary to construct a new wastewater treatment plant. He says the current 60-year-old facility is antiquated.
"The wastewater treatment facility was originally constructed in 1963," said Foutch. "It is a trickling filter treatment process, and it is nearing the end of its useful life. The existing facility does not have the redundancy in its major treatment process components, making maintenance operations difficult, and the facility vulnerable to breakdowns. The volume of water coming from the community's sewer system overloads the facility, and exceeds the design capacity."
In addition to the sewer rate hikes, the city plans to use a $2 million USDA grant plus a loan from the USDA's Water and Wastewater Disposal Program to cover construction of the new plant, estimated at around $20 million. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says residents still have time to gather information on the proposed rate hikes before the second and third readings.
"There will not be another public hearing," said McQueen, "but the public is welcome to come at any time, and make their comments during that part of the meeting. I encourage anyone who still has questions to come and do that. Like I say, it will not be a public hearing setting, but they're more than welcome to come during the public comment section to present their opinions, or ask questions and have comments."
McQueen lauded city officials for presenting facts and figures on the proposed rate increases during the May 23rd council meeting.