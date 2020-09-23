(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are reacting to another coronavirus case in the district.
In a letter posted on the district's website, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says an individual associated with Inman Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. Lorenz says the individual is no longer on campus, and the school was in the process of sanitizing facilities. The district is also working with Montgomery County Public Health to complete a contact tracing process.
County health officials will notify anyone who has been in close contact with the individual. “Close contact” is defined as being within six feet for more than 15 minutes. If persons are not notified within 24 hours, it's likely their child was not in close contact with the individual testing positive, and not at a higher risk than other students and staff. Persons notified would be asked to quarantine their child for 14 days from their last day of exposure. These dates will be determined by Montgomery County Public Health.
Further information is posted on the Red Oak School District's website. Anyone with questions should contact Montgomery County Public Health at 712-623-4893.