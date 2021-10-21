(Des Moines) -- Iowa's Legislative Services Agency released its second proposed redistricting map Thursday.
Among other things, the new version stretches the 3rd Congressional District eastward, including Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Monroe, Wayne and Wapello counties--territory currently covered by the 2nd Congressional District served by Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks. Other counties in Miller-Meeks' district are placed in the new 1st Congressional District, covering a good portion of southeast Iowa. Counties currently located in the old 1st district--including those covered by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson--now comprise the new 2nd Congressional District. As with the first version rejected by legislators, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery and Pottawattamie counties are removed from the 3rd district currently served by Congresswoman Cindy Axne, and placed in the 4th Congressional District covered by Congressman Randy Feenstra. Montgomery County, however, is returned to the 3rd district.
Drastic changes are also made in area legislative boundaries. For the example, the southeast corner of Page County is included with Adams, Taylor, and Ringgold counties and all but a northeast section of Union County in the Iowa House's new 17th District. Much of the territory is currently covered by longtime State Representative Cecil Dolecheck. The remainder of Page County is placed with all of Montgomery and Cass counties in the new 18th House District. Fremont and Mills counties and roughly half of Pottawattamie County are thrown into the new 16th House District.
Southwest Iowa's Senate districts are also reshaped. For example, Page, Montgomery, Cass, Adams and Ringgold counties and all but the northeast portion of Union County are placed in the Iowa Senate's 9th District, while Fremont and Mills counties join all but a small portion of Pottawattamie County in the new 10th Senate District.
Members of the Iowa Senate rejected the LSA's first maps by a party-line vote in a special session earlier this month. Governor Kim Reynolds has called for a second special session October 28th to vote the latest versions up or down. Legislators cannot suggest changes, but would redraw the maps themselves if the second round of maps is rejected.