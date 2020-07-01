(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a second Test Iowa site is coming to Council Bluffs.
The new site will be located at All Care Health Center at 902 South 6th Street in Council Bluffs and will open Monday. The new site is classified as a clinic site under the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing initiative, which allows the state to partner with local health care providers to increase access to testing. The participating clinic will operate and staff the test site, while the state will provide testing supplies and process the samples at the State Hygienic Lab.
The other Council Bluffs site is located at the Western Historic Trails Center and has been open since May 29th. Individuals who wish to be tested for COVID-19 must first complete an online assessment at TestIowa.com. Following the assessment, you will be directed to schedule an appointment. The new testing site is the 11th clinic site opened in the state. Other KMAland clinic sites include Clarinda Regional Health Center and Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston.