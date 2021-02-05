(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are asking residents to avoid a portion of the community due to an ongoing police action.
Police say a section of East Kanesville was closed from South 1st Street to Frank Street following an incident late Friday morning. At approximately 10:55 a.m., officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant on a fugitive at a construction site at East Kanesville and Baughn Street. The suspect barricaded himself inside of a piece of construction equipment. Police say he is currently contained in that area, and is not an immediate threat to the public.
Authorities say this is currently an active scene, and the public is urged to avoid the area. A detour route for traffic has been established on East Broadway.