(Shenandoah) -- As volunteer emergency service personnel have become harder to find, rural hospitals and EMS are beginning to feel the stretch.
That's according to Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells, who says emergency personnel working with his hospital are beginning to feel the strain of increased daily calls. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Sells applauded the efforts of the local EMS crews who have stepped up on the extra calls but says the current situation is not sustainable.
"The message I'm getting from those folks is, 'Matt, this isn't sustainable,'" said Sells. "So we have to have a plan in order to make it so we are eventually able to staff these positions and guarantee that we can keep response times down, (and) that someone's going to be available when you call 911."
Additionally, Sells says recruiting efforts have been a struggle for operating the Shenandoah Ambulance as they have utilized a number of on-call personnel, which Sells says often serves as a second job.
"We've got a pretty tight work force right now where pretty much everybody in our area seems to be hiring across the board and in all industries," said Sells. "So you know, individuals that are willing to kind of take call and do that as an occupation as opposed to having guaranteed full-time hours and benefits and those things, has certainly changed."
Sells says that when patients come into the hospital needing a transfer, it nearly doubles the amount of staff required, adding to the load of a lighter staffed EMS.
"And so we have to have a crew available to take those patients," said Sells. "And when that crew is on the road taking a patient to Omaha for a higher level of care, then we also have to cover 911s. And that crew is going to be on the road typically for a minimum of around three hours in route to transporting that patient to another facility."
To help provide more funding for the services, Sells says Page and Fremont County EMS personnel are in the preliminary talks of declaring EMS an essential service in both counties. Otherwise, Sells warns what he calls "a scary situation" could be on the horizon.
"I think so much of the time when we dial 911 we expect somebody to come," said Sells. "But the reality of the matter is, if there are no staff available to respond, then you're really at the mercy of the staffing of your local agencies."
The Iowa Legislature passed a bill in 2021 allowing counties to declare the services essential if a vote on the tax can receive 60% approval from the respective community. You can hear the full interview with Matt Sells below.