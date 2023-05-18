(Shenandoah) -- Healthcare industry leaders in KMAland are pleased with a bill passing in the Iowa Statehouse widening the scope of practice for physician assistants.
Last week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 424 into law, which removes a requirement for experienced physician assistants, or PAs, to work under the direct supervision of a physician to practice medicine. However, newly licensed PAs must have an agreement with a supervising doctor for two years before they can practice independently. Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells tells KMA News the move is a step in the right direction for addressing a growing need for healthcare providers in the state.
"We're definitely, in the medical and healthcare industry, seeing a shortage of healthcare providers that are available to work in many settings, including rural ones like Shenandoah," said Sells. "This provides some added flexibility for physician assistants when it comes to supervision rules and overall, I see it as a huge win and something that was probably long overdue."
He says the legislation also puts PAs on an equal playing field with nurse practitioners in the state, which are already recognized as independent practitioners and are not required to have a supervisor agreement with a doctor. Sells adds the bill also frees up some of the legal ties a physician signs onto in a supervision agreement.
"So, not only are you worried about your own malpractice, but you have to worry about the individuals that you're supervising as well," he said. "So, this really provides a lot of streamlining with regards to that and I think opens up many opportunities for these physician assistants."
Additionally, Sells says removing the supervision requirement should also make it easier for hospitals and facilities to hire PAs, which SMC went through recently in hiring Jake Davis in February. Under the current system, any facility wanting to hire a PA had to identify the supervising physician, which he says was hard to complete given the additional liability the doctors would take.
"You had many physicians that were very reluctant to do that, so many facilities are not using physician assistants right now -- especially in rural areas," Sells emphasized. "So, that really is the biggest thing -- it allows those folks to be independent practitioners and sign on to work in any setting now that they're credentialed to work in as part of a medical staff for a facility."
Saying the scope of practice expansion is long overdue, Sells emphasized that the workforce shortage in healthcare has been on the radar for industry leaders for nearly a decade.
"You had people looking at the number of individuals that were going to be reaching retirement age whether that be physicians, nurse practitioners, PAs, or even just registered nurses -- that really was the prediction with so many people expected to exit the workforce," Sells explained. "With COVID-19, you had a number of people who decided to retire early or change industries and things like that, so it really put a lot of additional stress on the system."
While it's a step in the right direction, Sells says the healthcare industry and lawmakers will soon need to find creative ways to potentially utilize unlicensed personnel where they can in a safe and appropriate manner. Lawmakers also hope the bill will keep students from many of the PA programs at various universities and colleges throughout Iowa in the state.