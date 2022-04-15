(Shenandoah) -- Mental health and chronic condition treatment continue to highlight Page County community health needs.
At a town hall in February, Shenandoah Medical Center officials revealed the results of their 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. The study and survey are conducted every three years to gauge progress in addressing the area's health needs cited in previous assessments. SMC CEO Matt Sells says nearly 300 community members participated in the evaluation, and some common themes similar to the needs in the 2019 survey came through.
"I think mental health services is definitely something on peoples mind, I think you really see chronic conditions and the management of chronic conditions, whether they be obesity, heart disease, congestive heart failure, many of those conditions that people have -- how are we going to best treat those," said Sells. "As well as the prevalence that we see in the need for cancer care."
Sells says the hospital is working with stakeholders to put together implementation processes. The hospital is also in the middle of the construction of the Robert S. Holmes Canter Treatment Center. The assessment also found community health strengths, including access to child care, delivery of patient care, and public health.
While some things stayed the same, others changed as Sells says Page County jumped nearly 20 counties in overall population health.
"You know, I credit a lot of that work to a lot of things that we're trying to do from a population health management standpoint," said Sells. "We've got a really strong corporate wellness program out there where we're working with several local employers to try to improve the health of their workforce and to decrease the amount of care that those individuals are needing to seek."
According to the 2021 Robert Woods Health Rankings, Page County was ranked 52nd in Health Outcomes, 68th in Health Factors, and 36th in Physical Environmental Quality out of 99 counties, compared to 74th, 93rd, and 71st in 2018, respectively.
Sells say the hospital is continuing to find ways to improve its delivery model and was pleased to see the overall health of the county increase.
"Ultimately, if we are able to do that well, we can keep people from needing to be hospitalized," said Sells. "Ultimately, that lowers the cost of care, that improves the health of our community, and I was just super pleased to see the improvement of where Page County residents rank in comparison to the rest of the state."
The entire Community Health Needs Assessment can be found on the SMC website. Sells made his comments on Thursday's "Morning Line" program