(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials are pleased with the progress made on the hospital's nearly $12 million expansion project.
That's according to SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News walls have been erected for a part 10,000-square foot Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center on the eastern portion of the existing hospital. Mainly, extensive progress has been made on the vault to house the hospital's new linear accelerator. Sells says contractors have begun pouring concrete for the nearly five-to-six foot thick walls and, in the next couple of weeks, a roof of similar thickness. He adds that more robust walls are needed due to the amount of radiation involved with the linear accelerator and the safety of those around the facility.
"We really have to make sure it stays confined to that space," said Sells. "It's really a radiation protection measure that's taken and they go through the process of lead-lining it and doing everything that needs to happen to protect everybody on the outside of the facility."
The new addition will include the accelerator, radiation therapy, and the new location for the infusion center encompassing eight infusion bays. Sells says the presence of a structure is even more significant as they draw close to the third anniversary of when the planning phase began.
"We've really been hard at this in the planning stages for the last 18-to-24 months," said Sells. "But to actually see things start to go vertical and be able to see some progress on the site is just a great feeling and makes you more and more excited about things to come."
Renovation efforts following construction include a designated rehabilitation center for oncology patients, exam rooms for medical and radiation oncology physicians, and a new nursing station.
For the most part, Sells contributed excellent planning from the contractors in avoiding most of the supply chain issues and rising costs recently faced in the construction industry. However, he adds a bit of lucky timing came into play with the financing for the project.
"The other thing that we were able to do kind of on the front end as well, was go through the USDA process of obtaining our long-term financing that will be available to us once construction is complete," said Sells. "Those interest rates have obviously gone up a great deal, but we have those locked in at 2.5% so we were super lucky."
Sells says the USDA construction loan will cover roughly $7 million of the project. However, he says local fundraising has also increased to about $1.5 million, and interest continues to grow in the project -- particularly with a more visible structure. He also acknowledged the project has expanded since it was put into motion.
"Every day it seems like you'll look at something else and for us we actually are going to be going through the process when we do our in-patient remodel in that area, we're going to replace our full nurse call system," said Sells. "It seems like it's one of those things where you get moving on something and it's like 'well, we should really do this at this time too,' and so the project has definitely grown a little bit."
With the project remaining on schedule, Sells hopes construction will wrap up by the end of 2022 and all renovations can be completed by June 2023.