(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man was injured in a weekend accident in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 1995 semi driven by 54-year-old Marvin Levell was southbound on 360th Street shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon when the vehicle entered the west ditch. The semi then flipped on its side, causing severe damage to both the semi and trailer.
Levell was taken by Malvern Rescue to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital.
