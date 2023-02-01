(Chillicothe) -- Several bills regarding the foreign ownership of agricultural land in Missouri have been heard by the Agriculture, Food Production, and Outdoor Resources committee.
Among those bills is legislation proposed by Northwest Missouri Senator Rusty Black, who also serves as Vice-Chair on the committee. The committee held hearings on three bills on the foreign ownership of ag land in the state, and could take action on the legislation soon. However, the Chillicothe Republican says the legislation will be a tricky balancing act in the ag-heavy state.
"That's a pretty big step in government that the government would pass some kind of law that says 'Rusty Black can't sell his property to who he wants to,' and then there's the other side of that discussion when it comes to food security issues -- it's not simple," said Black. "I've heard both sides of the spectrum and those in the middle that say we need to do something, but we don't want to do something that causes harm to Missouri Agriculture or to the industry and suppliers around agriculture that are foreign owned today."
Most of the foreign-owned farmland in northwest Missouri is owned by Smithfield Foods and holding company WH Group, which is based in Hong Kong. According to a USDA survey, the group owns 132 farms and operates another 109 contract farms to supply a pork facility in Milan. Black says his bill would repeal a previous 2013 law that allowed for more opportunities for foreign ownership of land in the state.
"The language was part of an omnibus agriculture bill that the governor at the time had vetoed, and then the legislature held a veto session and overrode the governor's veto," he said. "The override wasn't necessarily directed because of the language change, there were other things in that bill that the legislature decided to override the governor on."
With the current language, if the total foreign ownership of agricultural land in the State of Missouri exceeds 1% of the total agricultural land in the state, any sale or transfer of any agricultural land in the state to a foreign business is to be submitted to the Department of Agriculture Director to determine whether the agricultural land being conveyed is under the current 1% restriction. However, Black adds other pieces of legislation have varying proposed regulations.
"There are bills that are filed that cut the (cap) in half, there was a bill filed that said zero percent foreign ownership and it was even on residences," said Black. "So, that's what we're dealing with at this point."
Additionally, Black also serves on the Senate Government Accountability Committee, which recently approved legislation, which among other things, would allow physical therapists with a doctorate of physical therapy or five years of clinical experience to evaluate and initiate treatment on a patient without a referral from a physician. Black says the bill would remove burdensome regulations and address a growing need.
"Where I live, there's such a shortage of medical professionals that we need to allow some of these other people to practice at least more if not a completely open practice," said Black. "Such as a nurse practitioner, let them do virtually anything within their licensure as a family nurse practitioner. Today, they can not do that like they can in a state like Kansas."
The bill received an initial voice vote of approval from the Senate with bipartisan support but still needs a final vote of approval before going to the House for further debate. Similar legislation was approved in the House last year by a 143-9 vote but did not make it through the Senate.