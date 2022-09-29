(Washington) -- The U.S. Senate recently passed a bill reauthorizing a program to help locate missing persons with Alzheimer's Disease and other developmental disabilities.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, along with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, recently introduced the Kevin and Avonte's Law Reauthorization Act of 2022. The bill seeks to extend the original 2018 law, also authored by Grassley, and reauthorize the Missing Americans Alert Program through 2027. The Senate passed the measure late last week. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says the bill provides a necessary safety net for loved ones of individuals who have Alzheimer's or other developmental disabilities and have gone missing.
"It's one of these things where people that have autism or Alzheimer's tend to roam and get lost track of," said Grassley. "So we've got this alert system so people can be immediately alerted when they go missing. Particularly, in the case of autism, they seem to be attracted to water and can drown easily."
The bill is named in honor of two young boys diagnosed with autism who wandered away from supervised settings and drowned. One of the two, nine-year-old Kevin Curtis Willis, drowned in 2008 in the Raccoon River near his hometown of Jefferson, Iowa, while the other, Avonte Oquendo of Queens, New York, drowned in New York City's East River in 2014.
Grassley says the reauthorization would serve two primary purposes.
"One is hooking into the alert system so that police, emergency management, and other people are alerted to the missing person," said Grassley. "Secondly, it gives a lot of grants to the states to educate people on how to be aware of these problems."
The bill was also co-sponsored by Republican North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. The bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives before being signed into law.