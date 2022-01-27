(Undated) -- Iowa's two U.S. senators say President Biden shouldn't wait to levy sanctions against Russia, who is threatening to invade the Ukraine.
Both Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley say the president is being too cautious in taking action against Vladimir Putin, as the build up along the Russian-Ukraine border. Ernst spoke on the situation in an interview with KMA News while in Clarinda earlier this week. The Red Oak Republican says the threat of Russia invading the Ukraine is very real.
"They have amassed over a hundred thousand troops on their border," said Ernst, "as well as heavy military equipment. You don't do that unless you're planning to invade a country. There's a number of things we could be doing that I feel we should be doing, and we should be imposing sanctions now, so that they know and understand we mean business."
Ernst says further sanctions against Russia can be imposed if Putin decides to attack the country.
"My point to the administration has been that once an invasion occurs, one, lives are lost, and two, they have gained a foothold in a sovereign country," she said. "How do you get them out? All we have to do is look back to Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014. Russia has never let go of that territory, and if they keep gaining territory, that's a threat to the rest of Europe."
In previous interviews, Ernst blasted President Biden's handling of the Ukraine crisis, and what she called his administration's "doctrine of appeasement." In an interview as part of his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says Ukraine's sovereignty as a country independent of Russia must be respected and enforced.
"Russia agreed to the sovereignty of the Ukraine," said Grassley, "and under the U.N. charter, we have a responsibility to make sure that every nation lives by the agreements that they sign--and this one was in 1991, I believe."
Grassley says sanctions are the best option against Ukraine--but they should be imposed immediately.
"We're not going to put American troops in Ukraine," he said. "But, we want to maintain that sovereignty right that they have under the treaties. We can do a lot of things--sanctions, and getting all of the defensive equipment into the Ukraine that we can get. This president is wrong to say, 'if they invade, we're going to do this and this.' That's too late. It needs to be done right now."
Both Grassley and Ernst favor diplomacy, first, before sending U.S. troops to the region.