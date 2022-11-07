(Thurman) – An investigation into an alleged serial killer continues in Fremont County.
Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Monday announced that state, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County. No further information is available. The investigation began last month after Lucy Studey told Newsweek magazine that her late father, Donald Dean Studey, murdered scores of young women and buried them with the help of his children at a remote location near Thurman. A published report on newsweek.com indicated cadaver dogs pinpointed suspected human remains at one particular spot.
DCI officials are working with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities in the investigation. Law enforcement officials say they’ll keep the public apprised of any significant developments.