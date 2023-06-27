(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are remembering a legendary law enforcement official.
Funeral services take place Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Red Oak for former Montgomery County Sheriff Joe Sampson, who died Sunday at the age of 67. Sampson served as sheriff from 2009 until his retirement in December, 2020. An Elliott native, Sampson began his law enforcement career serving as a military police officer in the U-S Army during the Vietnam War. He then joined Griswold Police in 1977, and served as an officer before becoming chief. Sampson joined the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in September, 1992, and worked as a road deputy, civil process deputy, jail administrator and first deputy until becoming sheriff. Sampson was among the backers of a bond issue for construction of a new law enforcement center/jail project approved by voters in 2010. In a 2012 "Meet the Candidates" interview with KMA News, Sampson says his job as sheriff wasn't finished--though the new LEC was.
"We started on the jail when I started my first term," says Sampson. "I'd like to finish that job out. There's a lot of things in Montgomery County that need to get done. And, basically, I enjoy my job."
During his tenure, Sampson dealt with many challenges facing law enforcement. In a 2013 interview, he said about 5% of the inmates occupying his jail are mentally ill--forcing jail staff members to deal with a variety of issues.
"The state has done an excellent job of training staff to do what they can for these people," said Sampson. "They bring such a wide range of problems with them as far as their medication, their mood swings. They're bipolar. Of course, they have to be separated, which takes up extra cell space. A lot of times, they want to harm themselves. One minute, they're halfway normal; the next minute, they revert back to childhood."
Sampson's successor as sheriff, Jon Spunaugle, worked with Sampson for 22 years, including 12 years as his chief deputy. Spunaugle tells KMA News he appreciated how his predecessor passed on his law enforcement knowledge.
"Joe put a lot of trust in me," said Spunaugle. "I guess the knowledge he let me know early, he let me get into things to get to where I am now, when he retired. So, the transition was very easy for me, and I owe all that to him."
Spunaugle says Sampson was "a friend to everybody."
"He was fair to everyone, and really didn't know a stranger," said Spunaugle. "So, I think that the community put a lot of trust in him, which, in this line of work, that is something we definitely need, and still continue to need. And, I think he did a very good job with the public, as far as listening to them. In this line of work, we don't make people have all the time, but I think Joe tried to do that."
He adds Sampson was also knowledgeable in jail operations and the civil process.
A prayer service takes place at the church Wednesday at 5 p.m., with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. Internment is in the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut. The Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.