(KMAland) -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said more than $8 million will be the state's share of a multistate lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul Labs.
The lawsuit claimed Juul marketed its products to teenagers, used flavor additives they liked, and implied they were safer than traditional "combustible" cigarettes. Juul's products use a battery-powered device to heat a nicotine-containing liquid, creating an aerosol or "vapor."
Sara Prem, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Nebraska and Kansas, said they have talked with teens who were misled by the e-cigarette technology.
"Even the use of the term 'vape' created this perception that it was water vapor, it was nothing harmful," Prem explained. "I think that was a lot of the early perception. And even when you talk to students, they were, like, 'Oh, it's not smoking.' "
In a 2022 survey, 14% of highs schoolers said they'd used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days compared to 2% who reported smoking cigarettes.
Research has shown nicotine is harmful to the developing brains of teens and young adults, and although most but not all e-cigarettes contain nicotine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said all Juul products have a "high level" of nicotine.
Attorney General Peterson said as part of the settlement, Juul is required to provide funds for programs to help curb addiction, and the money will be received in equal annual amounts, over seven to nine years.
Prem noted state QUIT lines have had to be updated, since giving up vaping is different from quitting other types of tobacco products, including working with a younger population. She calls legal action "important."
"It's one of the few ways we have to hold companies like Juul accountable for their role in addicting generations in nicotine and tobacco use," Prem asserted.
The agreement also includes restrictions on where the products can be displayed in stores, online and retail sales limits, and age verification of customers. Juul said it will continue to market its products to adults.