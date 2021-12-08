(Shenandoah) -- After six years, Shenandoah is no longer in litigation regarding the city's water treatment plant construction.
By unanimous vote at a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a settlement agreement with Fox Engineering and Structural Engineering. Council members approved the settlement following a closed session of roughly half an hour. City Administrator A.J. Lyman disclosed the settlement terms to KMA News.
"Fox Engineering and Structural Engineering will pay the city a $250,000 settlement against our claims towards those entities for city attorney fees," said Lyman. "Fox Engineering will then release its counter claim of $50,000 towards the city related to the water treatment plant."
The settlement ends litigation that first began in 2015, when Oakview DCK--the project's original general contractor--went bankrupt, and an asurity company secured a new contractor.
"At no point was the city really ever at fault with anything," he said. "We were the victim of bad circumstances along the way. Six years later, we're finally able to put this situation to bed. We did settle with Liberty Mutual and Vertex about two years ago now. This will be settling with the engineers related more to the demand of the plant, itself."
Back in 2019, the council approved a settlement with Liberty Mutual and Vertex Engineering. The two companies took the project's reigns from Oakview DCK in early 2015, only to encounter delays in its completion. Under that agreement, the city paid the balance of the original contract totaling more than $816,000. Liberty Mutual and Vertex then paid back $650,000 in liquidated damages for the delays on the project. In addition, the city retained its right to pursue litigation with Fox on the plant's engineer aspects. With Roger McQueen assuming the mayor's post in January, Lyman says it was important to put the city's water plant litigation behind it.
"I think the council, the water department and everybody is ready for us to put this fall to bed, and be able to move on," said Lyman. "I know we've got a new mayor coming on shortly. I think it was important for Mayor Hunt to get this handled during his time. I know we all fought very hard for the city, and for the citizens here to make this as equitable as possible."
Lyman says proceeds from the settlement will be used to fix ground storage reservoir equipment at the plant. In other action Tuesday night, the council set a public hearing for December 21st at 6 p.m. on an amendment to city wards associated with the 2020 Census results.