(Red Oak) -- Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Montgomery County by Montgomery County Emergency Management.
The total number of cases in the county is now up to 36. According to a release, the new cases contracted the virus via community spread and close contact with previously reported cases.
Of the seven new cases, one is an adult (18-40), five are middle-aged adults (41-60) and one is an older adult (61-80). Out of the 36 positive cases, 20 have recovered. There are 14 active and two have resulted in death.