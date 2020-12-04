(Creston) -- Union County authorities are investigating after a number of firearms were stolen out of a vehicle in Creston last week.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says Cooper McDermott of Creston reported that last Friday, someone entered his vehicle while it was parked at his residence. Authorities say the suspect stole a Smith & Wesson 686 Deluxe .357 magnum handgun, a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun, a Sig Sauer P226 Emperor Scorpion handgun, a Rock River .223 AR with Leopold Scope, a Savage Smokeless Muzzleloader 10 ML SS Barrel with a Nikon Omega Scope, a Remington 870 pump action 12 gauge shotgun, ammunition, a Matthew VXR 31.5 bow, a Tenzing hunting pack, Vortex binoculars, Vortex range finder, range bag and a Surface Pro laptop.
The estimated value of all the items is around $9,500. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Union County authorities at (641) 782-7322.