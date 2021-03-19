(Maryville) -- Many small businesses and restaurants will be on display in Maryville on Saturday during the city's "Make It Maryville" event.
Holly Kay Cronk joined Friday's "AM in the AM" to discuss the upcoming event.
"It's going to be a good day to have a good day and welcome the first day of spring," Cronk said. "It will show people what Maryville has to offer. We are really excited this event has taken off this year."
The name "Make it Maryville" derives from a local Facebook page. However, Cronk says spring open houses have been a tradition in the community.
"This is something one of our longtime businesses -- Maryville Florists -- has traditionally held. We wanted to start off the year and get people back out doing things. We piggybacked on their event, and it turned it something bigger and more of a downtown-wide event. It just grew and grew, and here we are."
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cronk anticipates many local businesses will go above and beyond.
"All the shops participating will be open specifically during that time," she said. "A lot of the shops are having giveaways, refreshments and drawings. We are trying to make it as fun as possible. We love to do this thing in Maryville. The shop owners have worked hard to truly make it Maryville and to make Maryville a destination that people want to come to."
Cronk feels this year's version event is important because of COVID-19.
"This year is bigger than before because people need to get out," she said. "We need to have some socialization. I think people are feeling a little safer now to do some of that on a level that's comfortable to them."
To learn more about the event, you can view the Make It Maryville Facebook page. The complete interview with Cronk is also available below.