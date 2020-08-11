(Clarinda) -- Several governmental and business entities in Page County have issued a joint statement encouraging face coverings in public when social distancing isn't possible.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman released the statement Tuesday, which acknowledges a recent upward trend of COVID-19 cases in the county. Erdman says there is strong evidence from the CDC that face coverings and physical distancing are critical to stopping the trend. She says the recommendation is on behalf of the Page County Board of Health and Board of Supervisors, as well as several other entities.
"It's just a recommendation, no mandate or anything like that," said Erdman. "It's just a recommendation from a bunch of entities just recommending that people wear face coverings when out in public when you can't physical distance."
The recommendation "strongly encourages" face coverings when in public and when six feet of physical distance is not possible. Other entities on the statement include: AKS, City of Clarinda, City of Shenandoah, Clarinda Academy, Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum, Clarinda Community School District, Clarinda Foundation, Clarinda Police Department, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Essex Community School District, EZ Way, Inc., Lisle Corporation, Nodaway Valley Historical Museum, NSK, Page County Emergency Management, Page County Sheriff's Department, Shenandoah Community School District and Shenandoah Medical Center.
The full release can be found below.