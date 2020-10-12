(Red Oak) -- The sound of chainsaws could be heard all over Red Oak Monday.
Cleanup operations continued after the community took the brunt of severe storm activity Sunday evening. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News high winds cut a wide swath of damage all over town.
"The storm front came through just shortly after 11 p.m.," said Hamman, "with anywhere between 50-to-75 mph winds. With that, it brought a lot of tree limbs down. Several large trees came down, as well as power lines that were affected. It was a long night for cleanup crews."
Hamman says some houses and vehicles were also damaged by fallen trees. Numerous streets were blocked in the community. Hamman says driving around town Monday morning was like trying to solve a jigsaw puzzle.
"We did our search throughout the community," he said, "with members of the fire department, the police department, as the street department. Basically, we cleared as much as we could by hand, then had the street department come in with their heavy equipment--front end loaders and chainsaws. In most places, you couldn't get from one side of town through another, with the roads that do go through the whole community."
While damage was reported in rural parts of the county, Hamman says it was not as severe.
"There is some crop damage," said Hamman. "There is some standing corn that was pushed down--but definitely nothing widespread. We were fortunate enough to get a little bit of rain last (Sunday) night--obviously, not enough rain. As I'm driving around this (Monday) morning, there's quite a few farmers that are in the field doing their harvest, and their combines are out. That is good for them. Thankfully, we didn't incur a lot of crop damage."
Though the calendar says it's early October, Hamman says it's not uncommon to have a summertime severe storm this time of year.
"I always say severe weather can happen any time of the year," he said. "And, it always seem like on a yearly basis, we always get at least one late summer-early fall storm. Hopefully, this is the last severe storm of the year. But, it's definitely not uncommon, and it does seem like something we face on an yearly basis."
Power outages were numerous across Red Oak and Montgomery County. Hamman says MidAmerican Energy's outage map indicated power restoration was progressing in most of the area.