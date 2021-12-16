(Shenandoah) -- As Ebenezer Scrooge would say, "bah, humbug!"
Officials with the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group say Thursday night's performance of "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" has been canceled. Like other places in Shenandoah, the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah is without power following Wednesday afternoon's severe storms. Play director and SWITG Board President Julie Murren tells KMA News it could be Saturday at the earliest before power is restored to the theater.
SWITG officials planned the event as a benefit for Tim Barr, a former Shenandoah city employee and longtime SWITG actor. Barr recently underwent a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed for leukemia.
Performances were also scheduled Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. A benefit soup supper was scheduled prior to the performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 5:45, with a Sunday dessert bar at 1 p.m. Further announcements regarding "A Christmas Carol" are expected to be made on Friday.