(Valley) -- National Weather Service officials continue to monitor the potential for severe weather activity later today (Friday) into Saturday morning.
Most of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri remain under a slight risk for severe storms today between 4-and-10 p.m. A good portion of south central and central Iowa--including eastern portions of Page and Montgomery counties--are placed in an enhanced risk of activity. Weather service officials say a few strong to severe thunderstorms could develop across extreme southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa after 4 pm. These storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes are also possible in this area late this afternoon. The weather service says a more widespread severe weather episode is possible across the region later this evening. Brian Miller is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Except for a few incidents, Miller says the severe storm season in KMAland has been relatively quiet thus far.
"There have been a few events around," said Miller. "But, in a big picture over the last 30 years, this is a below-normal year--as you can tell by the rain amounts. We're kind of bordering on somewhat of a drought pattern, and worse in some area than others. Since April, it's been on the dry side."
Some parts of KMAland already experienced rough weather this morning. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued shortly after 8 a.m. for Adams, Adair and Union counties. Golf ball sized hail was reported near Fontanelle, but no damage.