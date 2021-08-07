(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service's Kansas City center has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Atchison and Holt Counties until midnight.
At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Peru, or 14 miles west of Tarkio, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Westboro, Watson, Blanchard, Corning, Indian Cave State Park and Phelps City.