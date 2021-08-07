(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cass County in Nebraska.
UPDATE: The warning for Cass County has now been extended until 10:30 p.m.
The warning is active until until 8:45 p.m.
* At 755 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wahoo, or 26 miles north of Lincoln, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail, damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.