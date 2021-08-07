Severe Storms

 Photo Credit: Carl Wykoff/Flickr

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for multiple KMAland counties until 11:30 p.m.

Those counties include Fremont, as well as Nemaha and Otoe County in Nebraska. 

* At 1038 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nebraska City, or 31 miles northwest of Tarkio, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...Nebraska City, Auburn, Hamburg, Sidney, Peru, Johnson, Cook, Riverton, Talmage, Lorton, Thurman, Dunbar, Nemaha, Brownville,

Brock, Julian, Camp Catron, 7 Miles South Of Auburn, Waubonsie State Park and Brownville State Recreation Area.

