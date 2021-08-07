(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 p.m. for parts of southeastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
The warning includes southwestern Mills County, southwestern Pottawattamie County and southeastern Cass County in Nebraska.
* At 840 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Springfield, or 14 miles southwest of Omaha, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake Manawa State Park, Camp Maha, Louisville State Recreation Area, Two Rivers State Recreation Area, Koa Campground, Schramm Park StateRecreation Area, Chalco, Platte River State Park, Silver City and Memphis State Recreation Area.