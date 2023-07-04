(KMAland) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of KMAland.
The watch is in effect until 10 PM. It includes Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties in Iowa and Cass County in Nebraska.
View the full watch here.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Updated: July 4, 2023 @ 3:46 pm
