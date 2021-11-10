National Weather Service logo 
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 546
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE KANSAS CITY/PLEASANT HILL MO
155 PM CST WED NOV 10 2021

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
546 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN              LEAVENWORTH          

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

CALDWELL              DAVIESS               HARRISON             

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN             
CLINTON               DEKALB                GENTRY               
HOLT                  NODAWAY               WORTH                

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

PLATTE                

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY, BRAYMER, 
BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, 
ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN, 
GRANT CITY, HAMILTON, HIGHLAND, JAMESPORT, KING CITY, LANSING, 
LATHROP, LEAVENWORTH, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY,
OREGON, OSBORN, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, POLO, 
RIVERSIDE, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, 
STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY, UNION STAR, WATHENA, 
WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.

