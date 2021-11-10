WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 546 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE KANSAS CITY/PLEASANT HILL MO 155 PM CST WED NOV 10 2021 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 546 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN LEAVENWORTH IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CALDWELL DAVIESS HARRISON IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY, BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN, GRANT CITY, HAMILTON, HIGHLAND, JAMESPORT, KING CITY, LANSING, LATHROP, LEAVENWORTH, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, POLO, RIVERSIDE, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY, UNION STAR, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.
hot
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Northwest Missouri until 8 p.m.
Ethan Hewett
