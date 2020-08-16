The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska, Northern Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska, Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska, Southwestern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska until 615 PM CDT.
* At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palmyra, or14 miles east of Lincoln, moving southeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include...Northeastern Lincoln, Waverly, Syracuse, Bennet, Elmwood, Greenwood, Palmyra, Sterling, Cook, Unadilla, Avoca, Murdock, Talmage, Douglas, Lorton, Eagle, Dunbar, Otoe, Alvo and Burr.
This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 405 and420.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.